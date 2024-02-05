Women’S Health Market Report 2024-2032, Industry Growth Opportunity, And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled “Women's Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” , The global women's health market size reached US$ 41.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.78% during 2024-2032.

Women's health encompasses the physical, mental, and social well-being of women throughout their lifespan. It addresses the unique health concerns and needs that are specific to women. It encompasses a wide range of medical, social, and psychological aspects, aiming to promote and enhance women's overall well-being. Reproductive health is a crucial aspect of women's health, encompassing menstrual health, family planning, contraception, fertility, and pregnancy-related care.

Maternal health focuses on the well-being of women during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

Breast health plays a significant role in women's health, including regular screenings for breast cancer and access to diagnostic and treatment services. Sexual health is another essential component, encompassing aspects such as sexual education, contraception, sexually transmitted infection prevention, and the management of sexual dysfunction. Women's health also includes addressing the prevalence and impact of gender-based violence, domestic abuse, and sexual assault, as these factors significantly impact women's overall well-being.

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc

Agile Therapeutics Inc

Amgen Inc

Bayer AG

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hologic Inc

Lupin Limited

Novo Nordisk A/S Pfizer Inc

The increasing focus on preventive care is driving the global market. Moreover, the implementation of screening programs, diagnostic tools, and educational campaigns to raise awareness and empower women to take proactive steps toward maintaining their health is supporting the market. Apart from this, ongoing advancements in reproductive technologies, such as assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in-vitro fertilization (IVF), provide hope and options for women and couples struggling with reproductive challenges is providing a boost to the market.

Additionally, continual advancements in prenatal diagnostics, genetic screening, and fetal monitoring have improved the care and outcomes for pregnant women and their babies, thus contributing to the market. Besides, the rising demand for women-centric healthcare services is further propelling the market as these centers provide comprehensive care for conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and hormonal imbalances.

Furthermore, the development of mobile applications, wearable devices, and telemedicine platforms enable women to track their menstrual cycles, monitor fertility, and access virtual consultations with healthcare providers is creating a positive market outlook since these technological innovations enhance convenience, improve patient engagement, and facilitate remote monitoring and support. Along with this, several leading players are focusing on extensive research and development of innovative drugs, therapies, and medical devices targeting women's health conditions, catalyzing overall growth.

Moreover, the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and reproductive disorders strengthens the demand for improved diagnostics, treatment options, and long-term management in the women's health market. Apart from this, favorable insurance coverage and reimbursement policies for women's health services, including screenings, preventive care, and treatments, are projected to propel the market furthe

Age Group Type Insights:



50 Years and Above



Postmenopausal Osteoporosis



Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids

Menopause Others

Application Insights:



Contraceptives

Osteoporosis

Menopause

Infertility Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

