2 Kliled, 5 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, a meeting of envoys from 11 regional countries was held in Kabul, the International Crisis Group said Western countries should not block interaction with Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted credentials of Afghan Ambassador Asadullah Bilal Karimi and the US sought a clarification in this regard. But China replied it was a normal diplomatic process.

Last week's key events



Meeting of envoys of 11 countries held in Kabul.

Chinese president accepts Karimi's credentials, US seeks clarification.

China: Accepting credentials from Afhgan ambassador a normal diplomati process.

State Dept's document: US reviews consular service return

No change in US position on return of consular services.

Mujahid: Review of consular service return a 'good step'.

UN: Al-Qaeda has established training facilities in Afghanistan; Mujahid: No Al-Qaeda training centres in Afghanistan.

Pakistan COAS: Life of a single Pakistani more important than entire Afghanistan.

Munir's comments insult to values of a Muslim nation. China announces 100m yons in aid to Afghanistan.

Casualties

At least two peole were killed and five wounded in different incidents across the country.

According to reports, unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Jawzjan and armed robbers gunned down an individual inside his house and injured his daughter in Uruzgan.

Local officials say that four people were injured as a result of a clash between two tribes.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week, eight people had been killed and six others injured across the country.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would be killed and maimed every week.

Meeting of regional envoys

Last week, a one-day meeting of“Afghanistan Regional Cooperation Initiative” was held in Kabul and attended by representatives and ambassadors of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Indonesia.

At the end of the meeting, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said all participants had agreed that peace and stability in Afghanitan was vital to the entire region. He suggested there should be no instability.

Also, cooperation was emphsised in the implementation of mega projects for economic growth in the region.

Addressing the Regional Cooperation Initiative Conference, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) remained committed to regional cooperation based on mutual interest and respect.

After the meeting, Minister of Defence Maulvi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid met representatives of a number of regional countries and discussed the security of Afghanistan's borders and assured cooperation on the issue.

Last week, the International Crisis Group said regional countries were looking for interaction with Kabul in the fields of secuiryt and trade, the West should not halt this effort.

Acceptance of Afghan ambassador by China, reactions

Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted Maulvi Asadullah Bilal Karimi's letter of credence as Afghan ambassador extraordinaire and plenipotentiary of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to China.

The Islamic Emirate called the acceptance of the credentials of the ambassador by the president of China as the beginning of interaction with Beijing.

Matthew Miller, spokesman for the State Department, said at a media briefing:“I've seen those reports, and I think I would let the Chinese government speak to what this means in terms of their relationship and whether they have formally recognised the Taliban or not. I've seen some comments from them to the contrary.”

Beijing says it is a normal diplomatic arrangement for China to receive the IEA ambassador and his credentials.

The State Department released a document, revealing the US is cautiously exploring the possibility of reopening a consulate in Afghanistan.

But a State Department spokesman said there has been no change in the US position on the return of any diplomatic functions to Kabul.

Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA's chief spokesman, hailed the acceptance of the credentials of the ambassador by the Chinese president as the beginning of Beijing's official interaction with Kabul.

Gen. Munir statement, reaction of Afghans

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir made a statement underlining the importance of the safety and security of Pakistani citizens. He said the life of a single Pakistani is more important than entire Afghanistan.

Afghan Chief of Army Staff Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat reacted to recent statements by Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir and other officials regarding the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan.

Munir's statement that the security of a Pakistani is more important than that of all Afghans is an insult to the values of a Muslim nation.

Having failed to ensure the security of their citizens, Pakistani authorities had resorted to blaming others, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Common Afghans also reacted to Munir's statement.

UNSC & IEA reaction

Last week, the UN Security Council in a report alleged Al-Qaeda had built eight new training camps in Afghanistan, four in Ghazni, Laghman, Parwan, and Uruzgan, and also has a weapons depot in Panjsher.

IEA strongly rejected the UN Security Council (UNSC) report regarding the presence of Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

The IEA statement said:“We hope the UN Security Council remains neutral and does not spotlight opportunistic political and economic goals in its reports, which will ultimately question its status and credibility in Afghanistan.”

Humanitarian aid

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing pledged RBM 100 million humanitarian material assistances to Afghanistan.

The United States provided $11.21 billion in assistance to Afghanistan and Afghan refugees since August 2021, according to the latest SIGAR report.

“The United States has appropriated or otherwise made available $11.21 billion in assistance to Afghanistan and to Afghan refugee.

“This includes nearly $2.63 billion in US appropriations for Afghanistan assistance, largely for humanitarian and development aid, and $3.5 billion transferred to the Afghan Fund that could be used to recapitalise Afghanistan's central bank and for related purposes,” the report said.

According to the report, 3.5 billion dollars have been transferred from the investment of the Afghan central bank to the trust fund in Switzerland, a\

All of this money has been spent in the areas of education, food, health, agriculture and human rights support.

