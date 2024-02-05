Redcliffe Labs' First Campaign For Cervical Cancer Prevention Awareness Reaches Over 5 Million People In 220+ Cities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, February 5th, 2024: In a dedicated effort to champion women's health, Redcliffe Labs, a leading omnichannel diagnostics provider in India, launched a need-of-the-hour wellness campaign, 'Be Your Own Sheroes- Learn, Prevent, Screen' during Cervical Cancer Month. The month-long campaign, initiated in January 2024, was committed to illuminating the importance of early detection and preventive measures against cervical cancer. The initiative was conducted on a pan-Indian scale and strives to empower women to manage their health proactively. It aimed to build a healthier and more informed Bharat, where each woman is the hero of her health and well-being. The campaign has reached over 5 Million people in 220+ cities across India with over 75% engagement rate, creating a long-lasting impact on the importance of early detection and preventive measures against cervical cancer.



In the last week of October 2023, when more than 35 senior doctors and researchers were present, there was a significant discussion on the rising health concern in India- Cervical Cancer as the number of cases increased. Every year, over 123907 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and for 77348, it proves to be fatal. In India, cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women country accounts for 25% of deaths across the globe due to cervical cancer, primarily due to a lack of effective screening and access to timely treatment. January is globally dedicated to raising cervical cancer awareness, and Redcliffe Labs took the initiative to amplify awareness in India.



The campaign was designed to equip women with knowledge about the risk factors, symptoms, and screening options like HPV and pap smear tests available for cervical cancer, fostering a proactive approach to their well-being. Moreover, getting health checkups for cervical cancer is very feasible and cost-effective as it is required once in three years. Also, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced the government's plans to focus on vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of her Interim Budget 2024.



Dr Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, says, "Since 88% of working women in India are not vaccinated against cervical cancer, the need for our 'Be Your Own Sheroes' campaign becomes even more evident. Also, the survival rate in stage I cervical cancer can increase by up to 90% with a timely diagnosis and the right treatment at the right time. This highlights the profound impact of early detection and preventive measures. Our mission with the campaign is to increase awareness among women about the importance of regular screenings and vaccinations, empowering them to take proactive steps in their health journey. By doing so, we aim to foster a future where cervical cancer is not only treatable but preventable, creating a healthier and more informed Bharat."



As part of the campaign, Redcliffe Labs actively engaged with individuals to raise awareness among women about the importance of regular screenings and vaccinations for prevention. A combination of online campaigns across social media channels and on-the-ground health camps is being implemented. They have been conducting webinars and live sessions with experienced oncologists and gynecologists across digital media platforms, as well as hosting offline awareness camps across India. Through the campaign, Redcliffe Labs successfully bridged the information gap, ensuring that women are equipped with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their health and continue to do so for a Healthier Bharat.





About Redcliffe Labs



Redcliffe Labs is committed to promoting women's health and empowerment through various initiatives. In addition to its cervical cancer campaign, the organization implements various programs to educate and support women. By fostering awareness and providing resources, women are equipped to make informed decisions about their well-being and advance in diverse domains. Redcliffe Labs invites everyone to join hands in this collective endeavor to spread awareness, break taboos, and ensure that women everywhere, irrespective of geographical barriers, have the knowledge and resources to safeguard their health. They offer diagnostic services in 220+ Indian cities with 80+ labs and 2000+ collection centers, enabling people to get a diagnosis from the comfort of their homes at no extra cost.

