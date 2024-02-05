No Russian Warships In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 on Monday, there were no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps two warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.



As reported by Ukrinform, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk , the operations of the Russian naval fleet in the Black Sea have been greatly complicated, short of being paralyzed.