No Russian Warships In Sea Of Azov, Black Sea


2/5/2024 2:12:48 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 on Monday, there were no enemy warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps two warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.

Read also: War update: 78 combat clashes on front lines, enemy continues attempts to encircle Avdiivk

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk , the operations of the Russian naval fleet in the Black Sea have been greatly complicated, short of being paralyzed.

