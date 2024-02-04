Iran's Energy Minister Urges Taliban To Release Helmand River Water Share

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian has issued a warning, stating that Iran will use legal and international means to address the issue if Afghanistan fails to ensure Iran receives its rightful share of water from the Helmand River.

Mehrabian emphasized that the water from the Helmand River is Iran's indisputable right and should not be taken lightly, especially in light of recent rainfall in Afghanistan.

He emphasized that securing Iran's water rights is mandatory under the international treaty of 1351, and Iran will vigorously pursue this matter, taking necessary actions based on international laws if the water is not released.

Mehrabian noted that Taliban officials have previously cited decreased rainfall and drought as reasons for not releasing Iran's water. However, he believes that recent rainfalls should enable the release of Iran's water share.

On the other hand, the Taliban acknowledges its commitment to providing Iran with water but cites the ongoing drought as the reason for not having enough water in the river to meet Iran's allocation.

Following repeated calls by Iran and the takeover of the Taliban, an Iranian technical delegation visited the water measuring station in the Dehraud area of Uruzgan a few months ago. They reported that the water level was below average.

The Helmand River Water Treaty signed between Afghanistan and Iran in 1973, grants Iran the right to receive 850 million cubic meters of water from Afghanistan annually.

Iran's insistence on receiving its allotted water share highlights the importance of the long-standing treaty and its role in water resource management in the region.

The situation underscores the ongoing negotiations and concerns between the two countries regarding water resources and their implications for the people and ecosystems dependent on the Helmand River.

