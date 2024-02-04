Ivanovets Sunk By Six Ukrainian MAGURA Naval Drones, Top Spy Says

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Ivanovets missile corvette was destroyed by Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 naval drones.

This was reported by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, in a comment to The War Zon outlet, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

As a result of the mission designed and executed by operators of defense intelligence agency's Group 13 special drone unit, the Russian Black Sea Fleet vessel was sunk by Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 attack systems. There were six direct hits to the hull," Budanov said.

According to the top intelligence official, as a result of the damage incurred, the ship rolled astern and sank.

MAGURA (Marine Autonomous Security Unmanned Robotic Apparatus) is a multi-purpose system that is capable of performing surveillance, reconnaissance, anti-mine, search and rescue, and combat missions, the GUR noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the night hours of February 1, the Group 13 special operations unit of the GUR defense intelligence destroyed Russia's Ivanovets missile corvette in occupied Crimea.

MAGURA V5 drones are capable of carrying an explosive payload of up to 300 kg at a distance of up to 800 kilometers.