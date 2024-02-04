Look: Dubai Police Add New Luxury EV To Tourist Patrol Fleet

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 3:51 PM

Dubai Police has recently added the luxurious electric vehicle 'Lotus Eletre R' to its fleet of tourist patrol cars.

Dressed in the force's green livery, the 'Lotus Eletre R' car made its debut in the presence of Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and Mr. Ramzi Al Atat, Regional Manager of Marketing and Public Relations at Lotus, along with several senior officers.

Brig. Al Jallaf reviewed the specifications of the Lotus Eletre R vehicle, which features dual electric motors generating 905 horsepower. The car is the world's fastest dual-motor electric SUV. The fully electric drive system offers a blend of high performance and quick responsiveness, and a range of up to 600 km.

Brig. Al Jallaf emphasised the Dubai Police's keenness to bolster its security presence in key tourist sites such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, and other tourist areas.

He further said that with this vehicle, police officers will actively deliver a range of services to the public and tourists, including providing information and raising awareness about the community role of the Dubai Police.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramzi Al Atat, Regional Manager of Marketing and Public Relations at Lotus, said that the 'Lotus Eletre R' is an environment-friendly, versatile car that will actively support the operations of the Dubai Police.

At the end of the event, Brig. Al Jallaf presented Mr. Ramzi Al Atat with a commemorative shield, and together, they captured photographs to mark the occasion.

