UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 Opens, With Kuwait Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- The fifth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 kick-started in Dubai on Saturday, attracting Kuwait, represented by its National Guard, along with 87 teams from 48 Arab and foreign countries.

Arab representation in the competition is significant, with 11 teams from the UAE, four from the Kingdom of Bahrain, and two each from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, and Iraq, along with a single team from Morocco.

Speaking to KUNA, the Kuwaiti team's chief Col. Fahad Ibrahim said that it is the third time for Kuwait National Guard to partake in this five-day championship, hailing the backing of His Highness Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and his deputy Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Kuwait's involvement in the event is part of a strategy to share expertise with brotherly and friendly countries, he said, adding that the championship is mainly based on physical fitness, tactics and shooting.

The Organizing Committee of the UAE SWAT Challenge said that 87 teams from 48 countries are participating in the event, up from 55 last year, including five female and two mixed teams.

All participating Arab teams have affirmed their preparedness for the challenge, showcasing early readiness and a high level of physical and tactical readiness, it said.

The challenge encompasses five competitions: tactical, obstacle course, officer rescue, tower challenge, and assault. (end)

