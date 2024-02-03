Husis Threaten To Cut Intercontinental Internet Cables Running Along Red Sea Bottoms

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yemen's AnsarAlla threatens to cut fibre optic cable in the Red
Sea and the region, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media.
This will happen if the US and UK strike Yemen's airports
again.
Internet cables serve as communication channels between Europe,
Africa and the Middle East. Taking them out of service would
disrupt international lines of communication and hit global
financial markets.
On December 24th, 2023, a Telegram channel linked to the Husis
published a map showing the networks of submarine communications
cables in the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and
the Persian Gulf. The image was accompanied by an ominous message:
“There are maps of international cables connecting all regions of
the world through the sea. It seems that Yemen is in a strategic
location, as internet lines that connect entire continents - not
only countries-pass near it.”
While the statement did not specify a target, the threat
coincides with perhaps the Husis most aggressive military campaign
against ships in the Red Sea. Since mid-October 2023, the group has
launched more than 100 drones and missiles at ships passing through
the Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.
The attacks so disrupted ship operations that at least one major
shipping company, Maersk, announced it was suspending shipping
through the Red Sea and Suez Canal "until further notice."
Instead, the diverted ships are forced to sail around Africa,
significantly increasing transit time and shipping costs; these
costs will almost certainly be passed on to consumers, driving up
the prices of various goods around the world. While senior U.S.
officials have emphasised that they have not yet noticed any price
increases due to the blockade, the crisis eventually prompted the
U.S. to create a new international maritime task force aimed at
stopping the group's attacks.
Technical information about a cable that
AnsarAlla terrorists are threatening to blow up.
It is about the Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1) system. It runs
from Hong Kong to Marseille. Its total length is 25 thousand
kilometres. The total capacity of AAE-1 is 40 terabits per
second.
At the same time, AAE-1 is only one of 16 submarine cables
running close to the Yemeni coast. The total capacity of all these
cables is 180 terabits per second. These 16 cables carry 17 per
cent of the world's traffic.
AAE-1 is owned by a consortium of 17 telecom operators, each of
which controls and is responsible for a different section of the
route. The regional route in the Red Sea is assigned to Egyptian
operator Telecom Egypt (EGX:ETEL) With China Unicom (SEHK:762)
playing the coordinating role in the consortium
In 2022, the terrestrial section in Egypt had an accident,
causing traffic to collapse by more than 90 per cent in Ethiopia,
for example.
The problem with the Yemeni section is the shallow depth and the
high concentration of submarine cables in one place. In fact, the
threat of the Houthis is very real - they are capable of damaging
most of all the cables in transit with a few explosions at shallow
depths.
Repairing a blown up section looks problematic due to the fact
that any repair expedition could be attacked by terrorists at any
time. In addition, this does not preclude a second detonation at
the same location or any other. In the case of a combined
detonation, preliminary estimates suggest that repairs could take
several months to several years.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.