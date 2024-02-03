Russian Troops Launch Several Groups Of Attack Drones From South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have launched several groups of attack drones at Ukraine from the south.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Currently, Shaheds are being observed in the Mykolaiv region in the direction of the Odesa region," the statement said.

At 9:31 p.m., the Air Forces reported that UAVs were moving on the border of the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the direction of the Kirovohrad region.

At 10:14 p.m., they warned of the threat of attacking UAVs in the Vinnytsia region.

At 00:22, the air raid alert was canceled.

War update: 63 combat clashes along Ukraine frontlines

At 1:07 a.m., the Air Forces again reported a group of Shahedis in the north of Kherson region. They were moving in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Shaheds in the south of the Dnipropetrovsk region heading for Kryvyi Rih! Stay in shelters!

Another group of Shaheds in the north of the Kherson region! They are heading to Dnipropetrovsk region," the military reported at 2:01 a.m.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River and 48 attacks in seven other directions, most of them in Avdiivka.