Ambassador Du Xiaohui Meets With Hon. Credo Nanjuwa, Minister Of Southern Province Of Zambia

On January 30, 2024, Ambassador Du Xiaohui met with Hon. Credo Nanjuwa, Minister of Southern Province of Zambia. Minister-Counsellor Wang Sheng and Dr Monze Namani, Permanent Secretary of Southern Province were present.

Ambassador Du said

that

Southern Province is an important province in Zambia. Guided by the important consensus reached by the two Heads of States, China is willing to strengthen cooperation with

Southern Province following the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit for the welfare of the two peoples.

Hon. Credo Nanjuwa said that Southern Province is willing to optimize its investment environment, strengthen friendly exchanges with China, and deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, tourism, green energy and human resources development.

