Web Summit Qatar '24 Opportunity To Strengthen Economic Position - Chairman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Web Summit Qatar 2024 Organizing Committee, Qatar's Sheikh Jassem Bin Mansour said Thursday that hosting the summit is an opportunity to highlight the country's enormous potential and enhance its position as a global economic power.

He expressed confidence that Doha, which would host for the first time in the Middle East and Africa the largest technological event in the world on February 26, is the ideal starting point towards a new era of innovation, cooperation and growth.

He stressed the importance of emerging technologies in changing the work environment, the world of business, investment and all sectors, especially in education and public services.

On her part, CEO of the Web Summit Katherine Maher said in a similar statement that Doha's hosting of the first ever Web Summit in the Middle East represented a wonderful opportunity to benefit from Qatar's investments in building an economy that provides an ideal environment business.

Maher added that the time had come for startups and investors to participate in this event, which will be a turning point for Qatar in its technology sector.

Some 1,000 startups were selected from more than 80 countries representing more than 30 sectors, which would be considered the largest participation of its kind for startups in the history of the Web Summit.

The State of Qatar would be hosting the Web Summit over a period of five years, starting this February.

The Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) affiliated with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) announced its participation in Qatar's Web Summit and Exhibition, which will be held between February 26 and 29, with eight entrepreneurs. (end)

