Manyopoly: Revolutionizing Real Estate Investment and the Board Game Rules

A whole new way to play Monopoly has been launched by a company that is also changing the way you invest in Dubai real estate, just when the sector is hitting its highest records. Bayut's 2023 Dubai Property Market Report indicates that last year's real estate transactions in Dubai reached approximately $112 billion, with expectations of further growth this year.



Stake, a digital real estate investment platform, recognizes that purchasing an entire property isn't feasible for everyone. To address this, they offer a solution that allows widespread ownership and wealth building in the Dubai property market through fractional investment.



Their aim is to open up the game to a broader audience, beyond the few elite players who have traditionally dominated it. Stake makes it possible for people globally to invest in Dubai's real estate market within just three minutes by buying only a fraction of the property for affordable prices, starting from 500AED - cheaper than a brunch for two at the Palm.



New pieces to an old game



To make the new concept easy to grasp, Stake has revamped the Monopoly game by launching an unofficial add-on pack that incorporates fractional rules. This pack, called 'Manyopoly', is played alongside the standard Monopoly game but with a key rule change: players can now jointly own the famous colored properties on the board. The player with the most money wins, yet other players won't face financial ruin as in the classic version



According to Nicolò Falcone, the Monopoly World Champion who assisted in developing the new rules, Monopoly was originally designed by Lizzie Maggie as a statement on democracy. “She believed that market monopoly is not good for society if, for one to win, the rest needs to lose. Fascinatingly, 120 years later, Stake's concept of shared ownership is emerging as an excellent approach to emulate what an ideal business market should resemble,” the Monopoly expert explains.



How it works in reality



Stake's approach to lowering the entry barriers for real estate investors involves allowing individuals to invest in just a fraction of a property, rather than needing to buy an entire one. This method democratizes the real estate market, enabling investors to diversify their portfolios across various properties instead of concentrating all their funds in a single asset.



By simply providing your email, phone number, and two identification documents, you can begin investing and soon start seeing returns. "As the properties are already tenanted, investors start earning monthly income," says Rami Tabbara, co-founder and co-CEO of Stake.



This income is directly deposited into the investor's Stake Wallet, from which it can be withdrawn to their bank account anywhere in the world. "The process of transferring rental income is seamless, requiring just a button press," Tabbara adds. Additionally, investors have access to all legal documentation related to their investment, including records from the Dubai Land Department and Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), available through the app's dashboard, detailing precisely their owned share in the property.





