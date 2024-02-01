Taraf Reveals Fourth Project, CELLO Residences In Jumeirah Village Circle

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has today revealed CELLO, a set of premium residences in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) that will usher in a new era of refined living to one of Dubai's most vibrant and well-established areas.

CELLO residences feature distinctive architecture and serene interiors, offering a seamless integration of work, living, and leisure. From open studios to spacious one-to-three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses, they epitomize contemporary living. Taraf's signature attention to detail and comfort ensures each property strikes a perfect balance between functionality and ambiance, with sizes ranging from 430 to 5,000+ sq ft.

Low Ping, Group Chief Executive Officer at Yas Holding said:“CELLO will be Taraf's second project in Jumeirah Village Circle, growing our presence in this desirable location and deepening our roots in Dubai. As Yas Holding enters its second year in the real estate, our optimism in the constantly growing market in Dubai is as strong as ever, and we look forward to announcing further projects over the course of 2024”.

CELLO's amenities have been thoughtfully curated to harmonise with the diverse lifestyles of its residents. Outside, a haven of relaxation awaits, with a large swimming pool, kids' pool, external cinema, outdoor gym, zen reading spot, and a barbecue area. Internally, CELLO boasts extensive public amenities designed with the utmost attention to detail and user experience. Residents can enjoy an indoor gym with state of the art fitness facilities, as well as a multipurpose room that adds versatility to their living space.

Ahmad Shibel, CEO, Taraf said:“CELLO will place residents close to work, shopping and entertainment, yet also provide space to relax – harmonising with the tempo of modern lives. CELLO promises not just a residence but a lifestyle, where every detail is crafted to exceed expectations.”.

CELLO Residences will harmonize modern design with a dynamic facade, integrating LED lights for captivating nighttime displays. The rhythmic pattern of vertical fins and windows optimizes natural ventilation and lighting, enhancing sustainability. Meticulously landscaped grounds and elevated podium areas offer tranquil communal spaces, connecting with nearby amenities. This urban oasis in JVC embodies contemporary living, emphasizing harmony and rhythm in daily life.

Taraf's fourth project is strategically situated close to Halfa Park & Community Park, Circle Mall, JSS International School, and Five Jumeirah Village, offering an abundance of retail stores, restaurants, bars and cafés, with nearby Al Khail Road and Hessa Street providing onward access to the rest of the city for business or leisure.

Part of the UAE-headquartered investment holding Group Yas Holding, Taraf is redefining high-quality living with unique properties that are thoughtfully designed to shape meaningful lives. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce multiple exclusive properties across the UAE for discerning clients in the coming months. Since February, Taraf has launched Luce, an exclusive and new residential landmark on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, Terrazzo Residences in JVC; Terra Golf Collection in Jumeirah Golf Estates and an exclusive partnership with renowned international fashion house Karl Lagerfeld.