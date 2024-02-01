Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) Launches A Professional Diploma In International Arbitration

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Fostering Global Arbitration Excellence: DIAC's Professional Diploma Paves the Way for Knowledge Sharing and Talent Development

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) celebrated the achievements of the first batch of graduates from its Professional Diploma in International Arbitration, simultaneously marking the official launch of the diploma following its successful introduction in 2023.

Setting a precedent:

The ceremony acknowledged the dedication and expertise of the professionals who have

completed the Centre's three-stage arbitration training. This accomplishment sets a precedent in the field and demonstrates DIAC's commitment to nurturing the highest standards in arbitration.

Professional Diploma in International Arbitration: A New Chapter

Launching the Professional Diploma in International Arbitration marks a new chapter in DIAC's educational initiatives. The program is a designed educational journey encompassing three stages that progressively build participants' expertise from fundamental concepts to advanced arbitration practices. Accessible to a broad range of professionals, the program's details are available on DIAC's website, .

Leadership Perspectives:

Mr. Ahmad Saeed Belyouha, Vice Chairman of DIAC, commented:“We congratulate our inaugural graduates for their achievement and commend their commitment throughout our training program. The success of the launch of the diploma highlights the critical role of

arbitration in ensuring economic stability and fostering business confidence. At DIAC, our

strategic vision is anchored in our commitment to developing top-tier regional arbitration talent and beyond.”

Ms. Jehad Abdulrazzaq Kazim: Executive Director of DIAC, shared her insights on the

program”s impact.“On behalf of DIAC, I extend my warmest congratulations to the graduates. This accomplishment reflects their commitment to continuous development and excellence. I also thank the arbitration experts who have shared their knowledge, time, and expertise. This comprehensive program, crafted with the evolving needs of the arbitration sector, is ideal for all professionals with an interest in arbitration, as it represents an investment in personal growth and a contribution to the advancement of global arbitration standards.”

DIAC's Ongoing Commitment

Introducing the Professional Diploma in International Arbitration marks a significant step forward in DIAC's educational offerings. It reflects the Centre's ongoing commitment to advancing the field of arbitration, underscoring its role in shaping the future of international dispute resolution.