Manaseer Group Signs Partnership Agreement With UAE W Motors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) -- Manaseer Group participated in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Integrated Industrial Partnership, which was held in Bahrain, to discuss the latest developments and discuss industrial projects to be agreed upon between the member states, which are Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain. The recommendations and report of the Executive Committee of Partnerships were also adopted.During the meeting, Manaseer Group signed a partnership agreement with W Motors, the leading UAE company in the manufacture of high-performance luxury cars in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai. W Motors is a strategic partner of the Newton Motors brand, which is distinguished in the field of green energy and is committed to providing luxurious electric cars that are passenger-oriented and provide environmentally friendly energy solutions to its customers around the world.Newton Motors is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.Under this agreement, which was signed by Manaseer Group Vice Chairman Abdulrahman Obeid and W Motors CEO Ralph Debbas, Manaseer Group will be the exclusive dealer for both the W and Newton brands in Jordan and the Middle East and North Africa region. This will be done through the use of the group's facilities for vehicle assembly and then manufacturing operations for the cars of the two new brands. This is thanks to Manaseer's strong presence and experience in the Jordanian market and its commitment to providing environmentally friendly solutions that combine innovation and luxury.Obeid stressed the importance of Manaseer Group's participation and representation of Jordan in the meeting and being part of the parties involved in developing industries in Jordan and the region.He added, "We believe in our role in empowering the industrial sector."He said that signing this new partnership with Newton Motors, which is distinguished in the field of electric car manufacturing, is the result of the wise visions and directives of the leaders of the sister countries to strengthen the areas of economic cooperation between them and to face challenges.He pointed out that this step is not the first in which Manaseer Group has invested in the world of electric car technology, which is in line with the economic modernization vision and its important pillars of economic growth, quality of life, and sustainability.For his part, Debbas said that the choice of Manaseer Group to be the strongest arm and the main supporter of the company in Jordan and the region came due to its sufficient market knowledge and the availability of the basic facilities for this partnership.He stressed the importance of moving forward to implement this partnership, which has been recommended and blessed by the Executive and Higher Committee of the Industrial Integration Partnership to be one of the priority projects, as it is one of the green projects that achieves the aspirations of both sides towards a sustainable environment.Manaseer Group also signed another partnership agreement within its participation in the meeting in Bahrain, which is a memorandum of understanding with Alba - Bahrain for the supply of silica and to replace imports in Jordan.This agreement is a significant step for Manaseer Group as it expands its footprint in the electric car market and contributes to the development of the industrial sector in Jordan and the region. It is also a testament to the Group's commitment to sustainability and its vision to provide innovative and environmentally friendly solutions.