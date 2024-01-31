General Attorney Warns Public Against Festive Firing Ahead Of Tawjihi Exam Results

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The general attorney's office on Wednesday issued a warning to the public to refrain from festive firing in conjunction with the announcement of the results of the General Secondary Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) on Thursday.

The President of the General Attorney's Office Judge Yousef Thiabat said the authorities will not tolerate any incident of festive shooting and anyone“who commits such violations will be legally prosecuted”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“I have instructed the prosecutors in various parts of the Kingdom to arrest any individual who possesses an unlicensed gun or fires live ammunition to celebrate the Tawjihi exams,” Thiabat said.

The veteran judge stressed that the ultimate aim of his office is to“ensure the safety and security of our society and to avert any deaths that could result from festive firing”.

According to Petra, 39 people were arrested last year for firing live ammunition to celebrate the Tawjihi results.

“None of the 39 individuals were released until they served their four-month sentence,” Petra reported.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has also pledged in the past to arrest any individual who violates the law by firing live ammunition during weddings, graduation and other celebratory occasions.

The PSD vowed to keep any case involving the discharge of live ammunition open until the perpetrators are identified and prosecuted.

Nearly 50 per cent of reported incidents involving live ammunition result in the deaths or injuries of innocent victims, PSD officials stated in August.



The PSD also urged the public to actively contribute to the eradication of this worrying phenomenon and announced that a WhatsApp number (0797911911) has been dedicated to reporting such incidents.



This platform guarantees confidentiality, and a prompt follow-up on any of the images and videos sent in the report, he said.

According to the Criminal Information Department (CID) 2023 report, there were 1,998 reported gunfire incidents in the Kingdom, including 69 cases where the perpetrators were allegedly minors.

The CID report stated that 79 cases were registered as causing a threat to public safety. The report did not list the number of fatalities and injuries.