Vietnam Airlines Named Among Top 10 Most Punctual Airlines In Asia Pacific

Airline recognized by Cirium for high percentage of on-time arrivals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vietnam Airlines , a 4-star airline and flag carrier of Vietnam, has been named among the top 10 most punctual airlines in Asia Pacific by Cirium , a leader in aviation analytics, in The On-Time Performance Review 2023 . Vietnam Airline is also the only Vietnamese airline to be named in this ranking. The report, published in January 2024, is based on an extensive amount of data collected and curated from more than 600 global sources of real-time flight information including published schedules, government agencies, civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems.Vietnam Airlines claimed the 9th place, among other highly respected international airlines such as Singapore Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia, bolstering the airline's reputation and reliability among passengers. In 2023, Vietnam Airlines operated 150,674 flights with an on-time arrival percentage of 77.46% which is higher than regional average of 73,51%. The definition of an on-time arrival is when a passenger flight arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.Last year, Airline Ratings ranked Vietnam Airlines as one of the 20 best airlines in the world in 2023. The airline also received several prestigious awards from the World Travel Awards thanks to its unwavering focus on improving service quality.Cirium is the industry leader in aviation analytics for more than 15 years, bringing together powerful data and analytics to keep the world in motion. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics.Vietnam Airlines, which offers nonstop flights out of San Francisco, California to Ho Chi Minh, is committed to innovation and development while providing its passengers with a high-quality experience. To learn more about Vietnam Airlines, please visit VietnamAirlines. To learn more about the survey, visit The On-Time Performance Review 2023 by Cirium.About Vietnam AirlinesVietnam Airlines is the flag carrier of Vietnam and a leading carrier in Southeast Asia, connecting the world's most thriving cities to mesmerizing travel destinations across both its regional neighborhood and the greater globe by operating 100 routes to 21 domestic and 30 international destinations. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market – one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world – throughout 30 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern airline with an internationally recognizable brand, Vietnam Airlines aims to be designated as a 5-star, leading Asian airline. To learn more, visit VietnamAirlines.

