Special Envoy Says NATO Supports Normalisation Process Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
NATO Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Javier
Colomina, told Armenian media that NATO supports the normalisation
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
"We support the bilateral format of negotiations as well. At the
end of the day, the two countries have to decide how they will move
forward, so we will support anything that will eventually lead to
peace. We believe that the principles underlying the
process-respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity-are
fundamental," the special envoy said.
The special envoy noted that NATO does not take sides between
partners unless there is a violation of the principles and basic
elements of the UN Charter.
Recall that the active phase of the largest NATO exercise since
Cold War Steadfast Defender 2024 started near the borders of
Russia.
According to the information, the exercise involves all types
and branches of the armed forces, including tens of thousands of
military personnel and hundreds of units of military equipment.
According to the scenario of the exercise, the fictional state
"Occasus" annexed the territory of a neighbouring country and then
stopped any activity for a while, pumping the population with
propaganda. After that, it allegedly attacked another neighbour, a
NATO member state. The alliance countries were forced to invoke the
fifth article of the organization's charter on collective
defence.
It is noted that the exercise involves 90 thousand troops from
all 32 countries of the alliance. The manoeuvres will be held in
the Baltic States, Poland, and Germany.
According to the author of the article, military correspondent
Andrei Kots, the scenario of the exercises implies a conflict in
the area of the Suvalki corridor, through which Russian forces can
make their way to the Kaliningrad region.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107791190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.