Port Of Baku Presents Expansion Strategy In Brussels

Nigar Hasanova

The Port of Baku is represented at the Global Gateway Investors' Forum in Brussels

Azernews reports citing the Port of Baku that Mr. Eugene Seah, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Port of Baku, participated in the Global Gateway Investors' Forum on Sustainable Transport Connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, organised by the European Commission on January 29-30, 2024.

The forum convened governments, financing institutions, businesses, and civil society from Europe, Central Asia, and beyond. Mr. Seah addressed the topic of infrastructure connectivity during the parallel thematic session, elaborating on the Port of Baku's expansion strategy designed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the Middle Corridor.

An important announcement was made during the event, highlighting the commitment of European and international financial institutions present at the Forum to provide financial, technical support, and investments for sustainable transport connectivity via the Middle Corridor. This commitment aims to strengthen global connectivity between Europe and Asia.