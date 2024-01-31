Port Of Baku Presents Expansion Strategy In Brussels

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The Port of Baku is represented at the Global Gateway Investors'
Forum in Brussels
Azernews reports citing the Port of Baku that
Mr. Eugene Seah, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Port of Baku,
participated in the Global Gateway Investors' Forum on Sustainable
Transport Connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, organised
by the European Commission on January 29-30, 2024.
The forum convened governments, financing institutions,
businesses, and civil society from Europe, Central Asia, and
beyond. Mr. Seah addressed the topic of infrastructure connectivity
during the parallel thematic session, elaborating on the Port of
Baku's expansion strategy designed to enhance the efficiency and
sustainability of the Middle Corridor.
An important announcement was made during the event,
highlighting the commitment of European and international financial
institutions present at the Forum to provide financial, technical
support, and investments for sustainable transport connectivity via
the Middle Corridor. This commitment aims to strengthen global
connectivity between Europe and Asia.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107790964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.