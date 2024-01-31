Marking Birthday Of Founder Of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic - Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today is the birthday of Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh, a state and
public figure of Azerbaijan, politician, and publicist, one of the
founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-1920), and one
of the leaders of the Azerbaijani political emigration, Azernews reports.
140 years have passed since the birth of Mahammad Amin
Rasulzadeh.
Muhammad Amin Rasulzadeh was born on January 31, 1884, in
Novkhani village, Baku. His father sent his son to the second
Russian-Muslim school, headed by the famous teacher Sultan Majid
Ganizade, and after graduating from this school, he continued his
education in the Russian language at the Baku Technical School. The
first years of our national independence movement and the
revolutionary activities of Mohammad Amin Rasulzadeh, who laid the
foundation stone of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was
the first republican system not only in the Turkish lands but in
the entire Eastern and Islamic world, also coincide with this
period. In 1902, seventeen-year-old M.A. Rasulzade founded the
Muslim Youth Organisation. It was the first political organisation
that secretly fought against Russian colonial rule in Azerbaijan in
the 20th century.
In the fall of 1917, M.A. Rasulzadeh was elected a deputy from
Azerbaijan and Turkestan to the Russian parliament. On May 26,
1918, the Transcaucasia Seim was dissolved as a result of internal
factional disputes. On the 27th of the same month, the National
Council of Azerbaijan, consisting of members of various parties
included in the Muslim faction, was established. M.A. Rasulzadeh
was elected chairman of the National Council by a majority of
votes.
On May 28, 1918, radio stations and newspapers of all countries
announced Azerbaijan's independence to the world. This meant that
the people of Azerbaijan communicated their existence and their
existence as a nation to all mankind and fully declared that they
had established their national state. The government of the
Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was formed under the leadership of
Fatali Khan Khoyski. Thus, the people of Azerbaijan established a
republic not only among the Turkic peoples but also for the first
time in the whole East.
However, the life of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic lasted
only 23 months. After the occupation of Azerbaijan by Soviet Russia
on April 28, 1920, M.A. Rasulzade was forced to leave the homeland.
M.A. Rasulzade fought for the freedom of Azerbaijan abroad for many
years. Rasulzadeh died of diabetes on March 6, 1955, in Ankara.
On December 29, 1993, the President of Azerbaijan, Heydar
Aliyev, signed a decree on the 110th anniversary of the birth of
M.A. Rasulzadeh, an outstanding social and political figure of
Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree on the celebration of
the 140th anniversary of Muhammad Amin Rasulzade on December 30,
2023. According to the order, this year the Ministry of Culture,
together with the Ministry of Science and Education and the
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, should prepare and
implement a plan of events dedicated to the 140th anniversary of
Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh.
