Turkmenistan, Türkiye Strengthen Trade Bonds With Rising Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. The volume
of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Türkiye for the whole of
2023 amounted to over $2.5 billion, Trend reports.
According to an official source, Turkish Ambassador to
Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok said this at a press conference at the
residence of the embassy in Ashgabat.
He noted that the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and
Türkiye has tripled over the past four years. However, the
potential of economic ties is much greater, therefore, the
countries intend to increase trade turnover to $5 billion in the
near future.
Furthermore, the ambassador added that Türkiye is also an
important transit hub for the supply of Turkmen energy resources to
Europe, stressing that the parties plan to expand cooperation in
the field of natural gas and electricity transportation.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye
continues to develop thanks to joint projects in the fields of
energy, construction of transport infrastructure, and trade, which
contributes to strengthening economic ties and provides mutual
benefits for both countries.
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.