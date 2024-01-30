Russia Using Nationalist Sentiments In Europe To 'Drive A Wedge' Between Ukraine And Its Neighbors - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia appears to be fueling and seizing on neo-imperialist and nationalist sentiments in Europe in order to drive wedges between Ukraine and its western neighbors.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

Hungarian politician and Our Homeland Movement party leader Laszlo Toroczkai stated on January 27 that Hungary should claim Ukraine's Zakarpattia region in the event of a Ukrainian defeat in the war.

Right-wing Romanian politician and Alliance for the Union of Romanians party leader Claudiu Tarziu emphasized on January 29 that Romania needs to "reintegrate" areas of Ukraine neighboring Romania where Romanian populations lived in order to maintain sovereignty.

"Russian sources amplified Toroczkai's and Tarziu's statements and emphasized these ultranationalist Romanian and Hungarian claims to Ukrainian territory," ISW analysts said.

Russia previously proposed the idea of a "partitioned Ukraine" between Russia and the West prior to the full-scale invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials reignited this narrative in December 2023 by claiming that Ukraine has historical "territorial disputes" with Poland, Romania, and Hungary but could maintain its "sovereignty" if the whole country is comprised of the borders of the Lviv region.

"The Russian ultranationalist framework of the Russian World (Russkiy Mir) concept appears to have gained traction among nationalist European factions as applied to their own nationalist ideologies, and Russian information space actors likely seek to leverage this ideological bent to drive a wedge between Ukraine and its European neighbors," ISW said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier criticized the statement by far-right Hungarian politician Laszlo Toroczkai regarding territorial claims to Ukraine's Zakarpattia region in the event of a Ukrainian defeat in the war.