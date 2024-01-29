ICC Confirms Lifting Of Sri Lanka's Suspension

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 29 (ICC) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the suspension imposed against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been lifted, with immediate effect.

Issuing a statement in this regard on Sunday (28 Jan.), the ICC said“The ICC Board has been monitoring the situation since the suspension and are now satisfied that SLC are no longer in breach of membership obligations”.

Earlier today, Sports Minister Harin Fernando announced that the ICC Had lifted its ban on Sri Lanka.

Below is the full statement issued by the ICC:

On 10 November 2023, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) were suspended for violation of responsibilities as an ICC Member, in particular,“the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.”

The ICC Board met on 21 November and it was decided that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events, but the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup was moved to South Africa, having initially been set to be played in Sri Lanka.

