Baker Tilly Announces Its Next Class Of Now For Tomorrow Scholars

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Now for Tomorrow Scholarship, launched in 2021 by the Baker Tilly Foundation , supports students of color with a three-year scholarship of up to $30,000 per student, reflecting the firm's commitment to empowering the next generation of accounting professionals and advancing equity in the professional services sector.

The Baker Tilly Foundation collaborates with six universities to select Now for Tomorrow Scholars. A student recipient from San Diego State University will be announced in August.

Each scholar is paired with a mentor at Baker Tilly and has the opportunity to complete an internship with the firm.

Meet this year's class of Now for Tomorrow Scholars

John Ansu is a senior accounting major at Temple University with plans to start his Master of Accountancy program this fall. Originally from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, John is an active member of the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) and serves as a full-time minister within his church.

He said the scholarship will help him focus on his studies and find more opportunities to expand his professional network.

“My father suffered an injury that made it difficult to juggle my studies and family responsibilities – this scholarship has lifted the burden of worrying about my finances,” John said.

A junior accounting major from Southlake, Texas, Kristen Nguyen will attain her bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting through the University of Texas at Dallas Professional Program in Accounting (PPA).

She helps low-income households file their tax returns for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and is also a member of her school's Accounting Club.

“This scholarship frees me from worrying about the costs of my education so I can focus on my future career – it means so much to me,” Kristen said.

Jennifer Roman is a sophomore at the University of Illinois – Urbana Champaign majoring in accountancy and finance. Originally from Wheeling, Illinois, Jennifer serves as the social external chair for the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity and participates in the Illinois Investment Banking Academy.

Her other activities include participating in the Girls Who Invest Summer Intensive Program and working as a student facilitator for the Gies College of Business Early Arrival Program.

Jennifer credits her mentor, Tax Manager Domonique Anderson, for providing invaluable insights on the CPA career path at Baker Tilly.

“It's been a pleasure working with Domonique. Her advice will help make me a better professional,” Jennifer said.

Fiza Sukhera is a first-generation college student living in Silver Spring, Maryland, and attending the University of Maryland (UMD) College Park. She plans to attain her bachelor's degree in information systems and participates in her school's student government Finance and Audit Committee, the Business and IT Society, International Business Club, Real Estate Club, and the business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi.

Fiza is currently studying abroad at the American University in Dubai and works as a research assistant at UMD's Robert H. Smith School of Business.

“As a first-generation college student, this scholarship supports my dreams of pursuing higher education and is a motivating force to continually strive for excellence,” Fiza said.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee sophomore Isaac Calderon-Alvarado studies information technology management.

With the financial burden of school lifted, Isaac said this scholarship allows him to pour his energy into his studies.

“My mentor at Baker Tilly, Senior Consulting Manager Joe Devroy, has been incredibly supportive and enables me to prioritize my schoolwork and professional growth,” Isaac said.