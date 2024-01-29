WE Communications Names UK Managing Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - WE Communications has named deputy MD and tech practice lead Laura Gillen as its new UK managing director, after the departure of former UK office lead and EMEA MD Ruth Allchurch to Ketchum.



Gillen (pictured) joined WE in London more than 12 years ago, rising from account director to head of technology in 2021 and deputy MD in 2022. During her tenure, she has overseen the growth of WE's technology and digital expertise in the UK.



In her newly-expanded leadership role, Gillen

will be responsible for overseeing WE's UK operation, as well as continuing to drive new business for one of WE's key European markets.



She joins an EMEA leadership team including South Africa MD Sarah Gooding and Germany MD Bianca Eichner, reporting to CEO of international Kass Sells, who continues to oversee WE's operations across EMEA.



Sells said:“Laura is a leader of action with a proven track record of delivering positive business impact for clients, teams and WE. She is just the kind of person we want to head our UK operations, which has experienced more than five years of continued growth.



“Laura joins a strong and capable leadership team dedicated to providing best-in-class services to our clients in EMEA. We are deeply committed to our UK office as a lynchpin in our EMEA footprint, and I am looking forward to what Laura will do.”



Gillen added:“I'm excited to expand my role in the UK. Over the past few years, we've experienced incredible growth and success, in terms of revenue, the size and capabilities of our team, and wins of marquee clients.”

MENAFN29012024000219011063ID1107780046