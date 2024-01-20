Kyiv Expects Moscow To Give Up Nuclear Weapons When Signing Peace Deal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The war between Ukraine and Russia should be ended by negotiations and Moscow's renunciation of nuclear weapons. This is what Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ivan Havrylyuk said in an interview with Tagesspiegel, Azernews reports.

As Havrylyuk explained, all wars in the world end with negotiations, in this regard, the war between Ukraine and Russia should not be an exception.

According to him, Russia should give up its nuclear weapons when signing any document. The war will end with the return of all Ukrainian territories, however, it is necessary to create a mechanism that will make it impossible for the enemy to attack again.

"Agreements will be signed - on the one hand by a coalition of states that support Ukraine and by Russia on the other. And this document should contain a clause on Russia's renunciation of nuclear weapons because this state is a threat to the world," the deputy defence minister explained.