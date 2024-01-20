Kyiv Expects Moscow To Give Up Nuclear Weapons When Signing Peace Deal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The war between Ukraine and Russia should be ended by
negotiations and Moscow's renunciation of nuclear weapons. This is
what Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ivan Havrylyuk said in an
interview with Tagesspiegel, Azernews reports.
As Havrylyuk explained, all wars in the world end with
negotiations, in this regard, the war between Ukraine and Russia
should not be an exception.
According to him, Russia should give up its nuclear weapons when
signing any document. The war will end with the return of all
Ukrainian territories, however, it is necessary to create a
mechanism that will make it impossible for the enemy to attack
again.
"Agreements will be signed - on the one hand by a coalition of
states that support Ukraine and by Russia on the other. And this
document should contain a clause on Russia's renunciation of
nuclear weapons because this state is a threat to the world," the
deputy defence minister explained.
