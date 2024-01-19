Dr. Ashley M. Williams, A Chiropractor With Lifekey Chiropractic

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the proud owner of LifeKey Chiropractic in Arlington, Virginia, Dr. Williams specializes in various areas, including athletic performance and rehabilitation, gait analysis and orthotics, ergonomic interventions, and preventative healthcare.

Her patient treatment philosophy revolves around a holistic approach, emphasizing individualized and specific care plans for each individual. Dr. Williams firmly believes in the efficacy of integrating multiple treatment modalities, combining both passive and active therapies in her care plans. Her arsenal of therapeutic techniques includes chiropractic adjustments, dry needling, myofascial release, muscle scraping, Activator, SOT, pin and stretch techniques, manual traction, nutritional interventions, ergonomic interventions, electric stimulation, and therapeutic exercises.

Throughout her academic career, Dr. Williams received her Doctorate of Chiropractic from the Northeast College of Health Sciences (formerly New York Chiropractic College) and completed her clinical chiropractic education at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In addition, she holds a Master's Degree in Ergonomics and Biomechanics from New York University, two Bachelor's degrees in Engineering and Physics from Columbia University and Jacksonville University, and an Associate of Occupational Studies in Massage Therapy from the Swedish Institute College of Health Sciences, where she served as an adjunct professor of neurology, myology, anatomy and physiology. She has also served as an instructor of massage therapy at the Northern Virginia School of Therapeutic Massage.

Before becoming a chiropractor, Dr. Williams spent over 10 years in the health and wellness industry, working as a certified personal trainer and licensed massage therapist in elite gyms and spas as well as non-profit organizations across New York City.

Chiropractic is a form of alternative medicine that mainly deals with the diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, especially the spine. A chiropractor uses spinal adjustments, manipulation, and other techniques to manage patients' health concerns, including neck pain, back pain, headaches, vertigo and a long list of other ailments and conditions. They aim to improve patients' functionality and quality of life by properly aligning the body's musculoskeletal structure and enabling the body to heal itself naturally, without the use of medication or surgery.

Dr. Williams has achieved numerous personal athletic milestones, earning multiple awards in collegiate and high school track and field. With over 13 years of training in various dance forms, she showcased her skills on season 7 and season 8 of the popular TV show American Ninja Warrior.

Presently, Dr. Williams prioritizes her intellectual, physical, and mental well-being, engaging in research, lecturing, and activities such as rock climbing, bouldering, parkour, yoga, and meditation.

