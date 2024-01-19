Al-Muraikhi Meets Philippines, Belarus Fms, Somalia's State Minister For Foreign Affairs

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi met separately Friday with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, Belarus Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, and Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Ali Mohamed Omar, on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. During the meetings, they discussed the co-operation relations and several topics of mutual interest.

