Visit Of Minister Of State (Mos) Shri. V. Muraleedharan To Kampala, Republic Of Uganda (January 21-22, 2024)

Minister of State (MoS) Shri. V. Muraleedharan will visit Kampala, Republic of Uganda from 20-22 January 2024, to participate in the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China (G-77).

The theme of the Summit "Leaving No One Behind”, sits in line with India's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the World is one Family and leaders of this cross-regional group will meet with the aim of strengthening cooperation among its 134 Member States.

During the Summit, MoS will deliver India's National Statement and hold bilateral engagements with his counterparts, especially from the G-77 Member States. MoS will also interact with the Indian community in Uganda.

