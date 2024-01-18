(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Гендиректор швейцарских общественных медиа уйдет в отставку



His early departure should allow the new management team to be operational by the beginning of 2025 at the latest, ahead of major political votes and decisions affecting the SBC, SWI swissinfo's parent company.

A vote on the“CHF200 is enough!” initiative, aimed at a reduction in the compulsory Swiss radio and television licence fee (currently CHF335), is scheduled for 2026.

Also, the SBC's future concession is due to be discussed in 2027 and decided in 2028. During this period,“SBC must be able to count on a stable and active management team for the long term”, the board of directors said on Thursday.

Marchand, who has been director-general since 2017, should have normally completed his term of office at the beginning of 2027, at the age of 65.

The SBC's board of directors and Marchand decided to bring forward his departure in order to avoid the recruitment of this replacement taking place in 2026 in the middle of a nationwide vote on the Swiss public broadcaster. A call for candidates will be issued shortly.

Jean-Michel Cina, chair of the SBC's board of directors, commented:“The major challenges facing SBC over the next five years must be anticipated and dealt with by a senior management team that can take a long-term view. The new financial planning will depend on the outcome of the vote on the initiative and the negotiations on the new concession.”

Gilles Marchand was head of Swiss public television, TSR, from 2001 to 2009, and then created and headed its successor, RTS, from 2010 to 2017. During his leadership of the SBC, Swiss voters rejected the“No Billag" initiative in 2018 [aimed at scrapping the licence fee], a profound digital transformation of public service broadcasting in Switzerland, an increase in SBC's investment in Swiss audiovisual productions and the launch of the national Play Suisse video streaming platform.

Marchand will remain in office until the new management team takes over. Cina thanked him for“his unwavering commitment to public service”.

