BBC Broadcasts Video Presentation On Port Of Baku

The BBC World News TV channel, which has millions of viewers, recently aired a video presentation on the Port of Baku during the Davos Forum, Azernews reports, citing the Port of Baku.

The video, featured multiple times daily on the news program, highlights the important role the Port of Baku plays in international logistics corridors and the opportunities it presents for the Middle Corridor. Additionally, the BBC's official website featured two separate articles discussing the services provided by the Port of Baku, its operational capacities, and its significant contribution to the development of regional connectivity.

Recall that Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and a number of representatives of state structures, including local companies, are participating in the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland. Further to the meeting in Davos, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Vimal Kapur, the CEO of Honeywell, on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Besides that, Minister Jabbarov held a meeting with McKinsey & Company's regional managing partner, Ozgur Tanrikulu, on the margins of the WEF.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol, US President's Special Representative on Climate Issues John Kerry, ENGIE Group CEO Kathryn McGregor, and Sally Buzby from "The Washington Post" are also attending the event for discussions.

Davos considers Azerbaijan's involvement in the discussions very significant, as COP29 will be held in Baku.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum was held on January 14. The forum will continue until January 19.

