BBC Broadcasts Video Presentation On Port Of Baku

The BBC World News TV channel, which has millions of viewers,
recently aired a video presentation on the Port of Baku during the
Davos Forum, Azernews reports, citing the Port of
Baku.
The video, featured multiple times daily on the news program,
highlights the important role the Port of Baku plays in
international logistics corridors and the opportunities it presents
for the Middle Corridor. Additionally, the BBC's official website
featured two separate articles discussing the services provided by
the Port of Baku, its operational capacities, and its significant
contribution to the development of regional connectivity.
Recall that Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and a
number of representatives of state structures, including local
companies, are participating in the World Economic Forum being held
in Davos, Switzerland. Further to the meeting in Davos, Azerbaijani
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan
Najaf met with Vimal Kapur, the CEO of Honeywell, on the margins of
the World Economic Forum (WEF). Besides that, Minister Jabbarov
held a meeting with McKinsey & Company's regional managing partner,
Ozgur Tanrikulu, on the margins of the WEF.
International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih
Birol, US President's Special Representative on Climate Issues John
Kerry, ENGIE Group CEO Kathryn McGregor, and Sally Buzby from "The
Washington Post" are also attending the event for discussions.
Davos considers Azerbaijan's involvement in the discussions very
significant, as COP29 will be held in Baku.
It should be noted that the opening ceremony of the World
Economic Forum was held on January 14. The forum will continue
until January 19.
