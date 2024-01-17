NATO Ups Its Real-Time Surveillance On Russia As Threat Of Escalation Looms High, AWACS Keeping A Close Eye

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Russia-Ukraine war has slowed down in recent months but confidential documents leaked from the German Defense Ministry suggest a likely scenario of Russian aggression this year. NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) has been increasing its surveillance on Russia through the eastern flank.

The upcoming US elections could be used by Russia to up its ante against Ukraine and NATO. Joe Biden is highly concerned about the recent fall in his ratings and wants to focus more on domestic responsibilities rather than acting as a global watchdog. Donald Trump's landslide victory in Iowa State has forced Joe Biden to look inwards at least till the elections in November.

NATO is also looking at the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House after taking a step further for the Presidential race on Monday. The defense organization moving independently without much dependence on the US. It has placed multiple Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) near the Russian border at the East flank for real-time updates.

A recent AWACS mission was launched from France to Romania for updates on the Russian army's movement near the Ukrainian border. France has the highest number of AWACS (4) in its fleet with a 12-hour duration period without refueling. The highly sophisticated system has been doing rounds to produce significant inputs on the opposition side. The system will also be used by France for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Russians on the other hand don't like to be watched and are expected to make some move against AWACS surveillance. In the past, a Russian fighter aircraft released a missile targeting a British air force's surveillance in the Black Sea. Similarly, a US Air Force drone crashed into the Black Sea after Russia's intervention.