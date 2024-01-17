(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) :

IBBC are holding their flagship conference at London's mansion house this year on 27th June.

Iraq is in a dynamic phase, with the economy growing, and a stable, proactive government extending numerous initiatives and development contracts to tender. Come and hear from leading businesses and government officials with access to extensive networking and side meeting roundtables.

Following last years' record attendance, delegates can expect dynamic panels on the key issues and the new opportunities within Iraq; the development road infrastructure project, how to grow the agricultural sector, finance and modernisation of the banking sector, the prognosis for foreign exchange, the development of the energy sector, especially gas, and the rapid expansion of services and port traffic.

Key international and Iraqi business will be attending and government ministers and officials from Iraq and KRG speaking, with special panels of visiting dignitaries to discuss what a growing economy means for business.

For a taste of last year's conference - please review at this link news/ibbc-hosts-well-attended-conference-at-the-mansion-house

The post IBBC Spring Conference, London, 27 June 2024 first appeared on Iraq Business News .