A trusted dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, Dr. Wallace RECENTLY PURCHASED DOCTOR FREEMAN M.D./PA, serving patients in Ocala and The Villages, Florida. His reputation is built upon a foundation of personalized patient care, marked by an unwavering commitment to establishing strong connections with those under his care, prioritizing their comfort and satisfaction throughout the entirety of their treatment journey.

Originally hailing from Michigan, he embarked on his academic journey by earning a dual degree in Health Sciences and Religion from Kalamazoo College. His pursuit of medical expertise led him to Wayne State University, where he obtained his medical degree. He further sharpened his skills through a general surgical internship at Orlando Regional Medical Center and a residency in emergency medicine at Wayne State University. His training reached its pinnacle with a dermatology and Mohs surgery fellowship at the Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Centers in Georgia.

With an unwavering commitment to his specialty, the doctor is board-certified in dermatology and Mohs surgery by the American Board of PHYSICIAN SPECIALTIES, which is a voluntary, non-profit, private, autonomous organization formed for the primary purpose of protecting the public interest by establishing and maintaining high standards of training, education, and qualifications of physicians rendering care in dermatology.

Boasting over two decades of clinical experience, Dr. Wallace's influence extends beyond his practice. He has been a valuable asset to the medical community, serving as an Associate Clinical Professor at Florida State University College of Medicine.

Beyond his clinical role, he has assumed leadership roles within the American Board of Physician Specialists and was recognized as Physician of the Year in 2010. Additionally, he has made significant contributions as an author, simplifying intricate medical subjects in textbooks and e-books to enhance accessibility for a broader audience.

Dermatology is the branch of medicine dealing with the skin. The skin is the largest organ of the body. Dermatology is a specialty with both medical and surgical aspects. A dermatologist is a specialist doctor who manages skin diseases and deals with both internal and external causes and some cosmetic concerns involving the skin. Dermatological duties include taking consultations, providing screening tests, and undertaking non-invasive surgical procedures.

On a more personal note, Dr. Wallace is an avid water-skier and enjoys relaxing outdoors, medical research, and writing.

