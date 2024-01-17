Chinese Company Plans To Launch Electric Buses Production In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. China's Lanzhou Guangtong New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd intends to manufacture electric buses in Uzbekistan's Andijan region, Trend reports.

A delegation from Andijan visited the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China on January 7, where negotiations were held with the management of Lanzhou Guangtong New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

The parties reached agreements on realization of a number of projects on the territory of Andijan region. In particular, an agreement was signed on realization of the project on production of electric buses with annual capacity of 2,000 vehicles. The investment cost of this project is estimated at $100 million.

Another project envisages the establishment of an enterprise for the production of electric scooters - also estimated for $100 million.

Uzbekistan continues to lean more and more towards electric transport, in particular, working closely with Chinese auto companies.

For example, "Dongfeng Motor" plans opening production of electric buses in Uzbekistan, investing $45 million in the project. The volume of investments will rise to $50 million in 2025 to localize the production of batteries and other components for electric vehicles, as well as organize a maintenance service.

Moreover, another Chinese company - Luoyang Grasen Power Technology company plans to launch the production of electric vehicle chargers in Uzbekistan. The company's potential investment in this project is estimated at $30 million.