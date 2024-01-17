Chinese Company Plans To Launch Electric Buses Production In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. China's
Lanzhou Guangtong New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd intends to
manufacture electric buses in Uzbekistan's Andijan region, Trend reports.
A delegation from Andijan visited the Embassy of Uzbekistan in
China on January 7, where negotiations were held with the
management of Lanzhou Guangtong New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.
The parties reached agreements on realization of a number of
projects on the territory of Andijan region. In particular, an
agreement was signed on realization of the project on production of
electric buses with annual capacity of 2,000 vehicles. The
investment cost of this project is estimated at $100 million.
Another project envisages the establishment of an enterprise for
the production of electric scooters - also estimated for $100
million.
Uzbekistan continues to lean more and more towards electric
transport, in particular, working closely with Chinese auto
companies.
For example, "Dongfeng Motor" plans opening production of
electric buses in Uzbekistan, investing $45 million in the project.
The volume of investments will rise to $50 million in 2025 to
localize the production of batteries and other components for
electric vehicles, as well as organize a maintenance service.
Moreover, another Chinese company - Luoyang Grasen Power
Technology company plans to launch the production of electric
vehicle chargers in Uzbekistan. The company's potential investment
in this project is estimated at $30 million.
MENAFN17012024000187011040ID1107731692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.