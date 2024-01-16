School Choice Week Celebration At The Children's Museum To Shine A Light On Kids

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter their zip code or background, Minnesota students deserve access to K-12 education opportunities that help them learn, grow, and dream big. Next week, a special celebration at the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul will highlight students' unique talents and offer families a day of education and fun.

The student showcase will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 as School Choice Week kicks off in Minnesota and across the nation. Hosted by individual schools from across the state and coordinated by Chas Anderson, CEO of Park Street Public and recognized school choice leader, the free event will feature remarks and musical performances by traditional public, charter, and private school students.

Adding to the fun, students will receive free School Choice Week swag and have the opportunity to share lunch and tour the museum's exhibits. Hundreds of students, teachers, and parents are expected to attend the festive event.

"For more than 30 years, Minnesota has been a pioneer in providing families with a robust array of public and nonpublic education options for their children. As a result, a record number of Minnesota families are actively choosing schools and learning environments that best meet their children's needs," Anderson said.

"Still, we know that there are so many parents across our state who still need and want information about the choices available for their children's education. There's no better way to inform parents than by inspiring them by demonstrating how school choice has changed other students' lives for the better, and that's what we are excited to do at this event."

The January 22 event is open to the public and timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. Nearly 400 of these events will take place in the North Star State.

The Minnesota Children's Museum is located at 10 West Seventh St in St. Paul.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week