Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Worked As Assistant Director In THIS Film


1/15/2024 9:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On January 16, Sidharth Malhotra turns 39-year-old and on this day, let us reveal one unknown fact about him.

Sidharth Malhotra birthday special

Did you know he worked as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan's film?

Sidharth Malhotra birthday

Assistant director

Sidharth Malhotra worked as an assistant director on the film 'My Name Is Khan'. directed by Karan Johar.

'My Name Is Khan'

'My Name Is Khan' was released in 2010 and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

Bollywood entry

This film marked Sidharth's initial foray into the Bollywood film industry.

Film debut

He gained valuable experience working behind the scenes before making his debut as an actor in 'Student of the Year' in 2012.

Modelling background

Sidharth Malhotra also worked as a model and walked the ramp for well-known fashion designers.

