MG Cyberster To Visit Middle East for the first time as MG Motor Celebrates 100 Years of Passion

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (15 January, Middle East) MG Motor has announced that the highly-anticipated Cyberster model will make its first appearance in the Middle East this January, as it journeys across the region as part of a unique transcontinental driving tour to celebrate the brand’s Centenary.

The Cyberster takes inspiration from the British-born brand’s renowned classic MGB model and features the latest automotive technology and electrifying innovation. The car’s visit to the region as part of this landmark activation underscores MG's unwavering dedication to the Middle East.

The Cyberster sports car’s tour is a significant initiative marking MG's Centenary celebrations. It pays homage to MG's illustrious heritage and origins stretching back 100 years, during which time the brand has cultivated a reputation for automotive excellence and innovation.

The MG Cyberster is the brand’s flagship 2-door fully electric sports car, representing an exquisite combination of futuristic design and exhilarating performance. Its captivating aesthetics – envisioned by a joint collaboration between the company’s London-based design studio and SAIC Design Centre Shanghai. The Cyberster comes with a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, as well as striking scissor doors and a Kammback tail. In terms of power and performance, MG Cyberster is available with a single-motor model with 64 kWh battery capacity or a dual-motor model with a battery capacity of 77 kWh. The most powerful variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h within 3.2 seconds.

Driven by the Turner twins, the MG Cyberster commenced its journey from London’s Westminster Bridge, UK to Shanghai, China, in September, 2023. The British identical twins, Ross and Hugo Turner, are professional adventurers and having rowed across the Atlantic Ocean and traversed Greenland’s Ice Cap, they are looking to add another feather to their cap with this unique journey.

Ross Turner said: “Our mission is to explore the world with purpose and innovation. Our visit in the Cyberster to various countries in the Middle East is a thrilling chapter in the story of this 10,000-mile global road trip. We're excited to share this experience with communities and enthusiasts, helping to foster a new era of electrifying exploration.” The twins’ mission is to help people learn about MG’s world through new technology and purposeful expeditions.

The Cyberster will be touring the Middle East from January 14th until February 19th, delving into the cultural splendour of all the Gulf countries along the way. The road trip itinerary will include special stopovers at local landmarks in major cities in Saudi Arabia (Riyadh and Jeddah), Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), and Oman.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, commented: "The MG Cyberster's venture across the Middle East will be a demonstration of the Middle East's readiness for electric vehicles as it harnesses the electric charging infrastructure along the way. This journey will also stand as a milestone as the MG brand pays homage to its 100 Year anniversary while highlighting the vintage-inspired Cyberster's capabilities to communities and enthusiasts across the region.”

The Middle East holds a pivotal place in MG's global activation strategy, and the arrival of the MG Cyberster signifies the brand's resolute commitment to introducing avant-garde electric mobility solutions to diverse markets worldwide. With the MG Cyberster leading the charge, the brand, which is revered for its rich heritage of innovation and 2-door sportscars, envisions the cultivation of a global community, a world where electrifying technology converges with environmental responsibility.





