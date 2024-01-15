Old New Year Celebrated In Russian House In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Old New Year has been celebrated in Baku with a pop music
concert. The event was co-organized by the Baku Music Academy and
the Russian House in Baku as part of the Russian Winter festival, Azernews reports.
Hits of the past and modern vocal and instrumental hits, musical
and poetic surprises left no one indifferent.
Soloist of the State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova,
senior teacher of the Baku Music Academy Lala Mukhtarova, BMA
concertmaster Dilyara Karimova, artists of the State Choir Chapel
Kamilla Imanova, Farhad Alakbarov, Elyar Aliyev, BMA graduates
Aminat Ahmadova and Nargiz Mammadova as well as Javid Babayev, Amin
Heydarov, Ramil Davudzade, actor and director Samir Alasgarov gave
the audience a real celebration.
The project leader and curator is Doctor of Philosophy in art
history, senior lecturer of the BMA Alena Inyakina. Deputy Head of
the Russian House Dmitry Egorov presented the award to Baku Music
Academy representatives as a token of gratitude for active creative
cooperation in the past year.
