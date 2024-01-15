Old New Year Celebrated In Russian House In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Old New Year has been celebrated in Baku with a pop music concert. The event was co-organized by the Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku as part of the Russian Winter festival, Azernews reports.

Hits of the past and modern vocal and instrumental hits, musical and poetic surprises left no one indifferent.

Soloist of the State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, senior teacher of the Baku Music Academy Lala Mukhtarova, BMA concertmaster Dilyara Karimova, artists of the State Choir Chapel Kamilla Imanova, Farhad Alakbarov, Elyar Aliyev, BMA graduates Aminat Ahmadova and Nargiz Mammadova as well as Javid Babayev, Amin Heydarov, Ramil Davudzade, actor and director Samir Alasgarov gave the audience a real celebration.

The project leader and curator is Doctor of Philosophy in art history, senior lecturer of the BMA Alena Inyakina. Deputy Head of the Russian House Dmitry Egorov presented the award to Baku Music Academy representatives as a token of gratitude for active creative cooperation in the past year.