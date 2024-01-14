Oman Sail’s young sailors embark upon Winter Camp training ahead of 2024 Winter Cup

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 14 January 2024, Muscat – Eighty young sailors from Oman Sail’s Sailing Schools have arrived in Barceló Mussanah Resort for a Winter training camp from 14-25 January as they prepare for a busy winter season, beginning with the Winter Cup 2024 on 26 January. Each of the schools at Al Mouj Muscat, Mussanah and Sur will select sailors to compete in Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and windsurfing as all of the classes prepare for national, regional and international competition in the coming months.

In total, 80 sailors aged 7-20 will be selected and will receive daily training on the water, as well as strength and nutrition sessions to prepare them for racing and to add to their knowledge as athletes. Sailors from the Race Club and Youth Club, national squad and international sailors will also be taking part in the camp as part of their preparation for the Winter Cup and season ahead.

Mohsin Al Busaidi, Oman Sail’s Head of Performance, said, “The Winter Camp is essential preparation for what promises to be a busy year of competition. Starting immediately after the conclusion of the training camp is the Winter Camp, an important event in the selection process for upcoming competitions, and a chance to assess the sailors from all of Oman Sail’s Sailing Schools.”

The Winter Cup 2024 will run from 26-30 January 2024 and will serve as the main opportunity for the coaches to select the best performing sailors for a busy season of events at home and abroad, including the Arab Sailing Championships 2024 in Kuwait and the Oman School Olympic Days 2024 both taking place in February.

Also scheduled is the inaugural edition of the Gulf Youth Games in the UAE, in April. Later in the year, Oman will take part in the 2024 ILCA 4 Youth World Championship in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, in June and the 2024 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship at Marve Beach, Mumbai, India, in November.





MENAFN14012024006631014410ID1107719050