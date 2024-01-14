Wadi Al-Silicon To Double Its Workforce At Smartphone Accessories Factory

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Abdelmoneim Al-Khawaga, the Chairperson of Wadi Al-Silicon, said that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit boosted the confidence of investors in the economic zone of the Suez Canal in Ain Sokhna.

Al-Khawaga stressed that the Prime Minister's visit reassured investors amid the current global economic conditions. He confirmed the government's full support for investors and its commitment to overcoming any obstacles they may face.

He said that the project's investment exceeds EGP 25m, with a workforce of 80 employees, and plans to increase this number to 150 workers.

Al-Khawaga noted that Wadi Al-Silicon is the first specialized factory in Egypt for manufacturing wearable mobile phone accessories, including smartwatches and Bluetooth earphones of all types. The factory operates three production lines for these accessories.

He said that the factory manufactures all accessories for the giant Chinese company Transsion Holding, one of the four major companies in China and among the top six global companies in the manufacturing of mobile phones and accessories. Transsion Holding is the largest company with market share in Africa for mobile phone and accessory sales, with brands such as“Infinix,”“Oraimo,” and“Itel.” The factory also produces accessories for the Chinese company“G Tide” and products for the“UniTronics” brand owned by the“UniGroup” company, the owner of the factory.

Al-Khawaga stated that Wadi Al-Silicon holds global quality certifications ISO 9001 and 45001, operates on the latest technological systems, and is equipped with state-of-the-art testing and quality assurance devices to ensure the products meet the same international standards of quality.