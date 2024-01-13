Antony Blinken's Visit To Israel Brings Limited Success As Netanyahu Refuses To Budge Down In Gaza

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his fourth visit to the Middle East post the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. The top diplomat brought the message of US President Joe Biden to limit the intensification of the war in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces began the year with intensive military strikes against the Hamas group.

The US is entering into its election year and President Joe Biden doesn't want to risk losing his core voter base. The left-leaning protests have recently taken over almost all public gatherings of Joe Biden. He was also recently heckled by protestors for supporting Israel in the war against Hamas.

Joe Biden wants the intensity of the war in Gaza to reduce so he can focus on his election campaign and have a rather clear path toward the White House once again. Donald Trump has intensified his election campaign by constantly hitting out at the Democrat leader for the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas war. In the tenure of Donald Trump, no major war took place.

However, Joe Biden's efforts of quickly steading the Middle East conflicts are fading away. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to budge on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The attack on the Hamas group is set to continue as Netanyahu doesn't want to risk upsetting his far-right members in the coalition government.

Israel reduced its troops in the Gaza Strip recently but the intensity could remain the same of the attacks. The Israeli Prime Minister is also facing corruption accusations and the war in Gaza is helping the Politician receive support from the people of Israel. Though, his approval ratings hit the lowest before the war but it has steadily increased since the conflict.