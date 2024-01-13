               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenia To Agree On This Issue With Turkiye


1/13/2024 8:11:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia will agree with Turkiye on the construction of a dam on the Araz River, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Territorial Management and Infrastructure of Armenia released information about this.

It was reported that the dam will be built to return the Araz River to its previous course in the territory of Armenia.

The cost of the project is estimated at 1 million dollars. The implementation period will take 16 months.

It should be noted that due to illegal sand mining on the Armenian side, the Araz River, which crosses the border with Turkiye, changed its course and formed an island on the territory of about 400 hectares.

