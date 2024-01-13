Armenia To Agree On This Issue With Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia will agree with Turkiye on the construction of a dam on
the Araz River, Azernews reports, citing the press
service of the Ministry of Territorial Management and
Infrastructure of Armenia released information about this.
It was reported that the dam will be built to return the Araz
River to its previous course in the territory of Armenia.
The cost of the project is estimated at 1 million dollars. The
implementation period will take 16 months.
It should be noted that due to illegal sand mining on the
Armenian side, the Araz River, which crosses the border with
Turkiye, changed its course and formed an island on the territory
of about 400 hectares.
