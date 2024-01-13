Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones During This Harvest Festival

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival that is widely celebrated across India and falls in the month of January. This festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and the sun's transit to the Capricorn day is followed by warmer and longer days and marks an end to a bitter cold spell. This period of Uttarayan lasts for around six months. Sankranti means movement of the sun while Makar Sankranti is the most important of all 12 Sankranti that fall in a year read: Makar Sankranti 2024: From date, time, significance to celebrations; Here's all you need to knowMakar Sankranti usually falls on January 14 every year, but as per Drik Panchang, this year the festival will be celebrated on January 15, a day after Lohri festivities that will take place on January 14 read: Makara Sankranti: Is it a bank holiday? Check hereAccording to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti tithi will be 2:45 am on January 15. Meanwhile, the Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will last from 7:15 am to 8:07 pm spanning 10 hours 31 minutes and Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will begin at 7:15 am and will conclude at 9:00 am, spanning 1 hour 45 minutes read: Nearly 100 Congress workers from UP to visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti ahead of Ram temple consecrationHere are some wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Makar Sankranti read: Lohri 2024: Date, significance, celebrations; here's all you need to knowLet Makar Sankranti take away all the pain and usher you with blessings and the hope of a better tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, sending you lots of luck, good thoughts, and love Makar Sankranti take away all the pain and usher you with blessings and the hope of a better tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, sending you lots of luck, good thoughts, and love your home always be filled with the glow and blessings of the sun god. Happy Makar Sankranti Makar Sankranti, let's pray to be with each other through thick and thin, bound by love and togetherness this Makar Sankranti, sadness leave and prosperity stay forever in your homes the sun rises on Makar Sankranti, I pray that it brings with itself the glow to dim all the darkness in your life skies are filled with kites, the faces are filled with smiles, and the hearts are filled with happiness – Makar Sankranti is here!In these trying times, let the sun god usher in you the dawn of a brighter tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti the first festival of the year, may the world become a better place for us to live and rejoice. Happy Makar Sankranti the end of thick darkness, the sun god will be the soft amber glow of hope. Happy Makar Sankranti a good harvest, comes great prosperity. Let this Makar Sankranti be the new dawn of all our lives sweets, khichdi, and a lot of happiness, let this Makar Sankranti fill your life with prosperity.

MENAFN13012024007365015876ID1107716031