President's Office On Security Agreement With UK: We Promise Russia Even More Such Surprises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Agreement on Security Co-operation, which was signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on Friday, became an unpleasant surprise for Russia, and the Ukrainian side promises Moscow even more such surprises this year.

The relevant statement was made by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In addition to the fact that this agreement has a concrete practical meaning, it is also about narratives. Last year we were told that the world had allegedly turned its back on Ukraine, that Ukraine had allegedly been forgotten, that“events had started in the Middle East, and certainly no one would remember Ukraine”, that“the closest partners had turned their backs”. But we see what is happening on the 12th day of the new year. And what had happened was an unpleasant surprise for the aggressor state. And we promise the aggressor even more such surprises this year,” Zhovkva told.

He expressed confidence that this agreement would serve as an example to other countries and encourage them to sign similar agreements with Ukraine.

“Some countries have already handed over the texts of similar agreements to Ukraine. The negotiating delegation of Ukraine is working on corresponding texts. I am confident that the number of such agreements will be only growing in the near future,” Zhovkva noted.

The Deputy Head of the President's Office emphasized that the new document is not a memorandum but a bilateral agreement, and“the two signatures of the two leaders prove that what has been envisaged in the agreement will definitely be fulfilled.”

A reminder that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on January 12, 2024. Following his negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year Agreement on Security Co-operation.