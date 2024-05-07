Financial Fix | Perks Of Financial Freedom

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Irshad Mushtaq

Financial freedom is the key to living a fulfilling and stress-free life. It allows us to have control over our finances, rather than being controlled by them. Imagine being able to spend your days doing what you love, without the worry of how you will pay your bills or save for the future. This is the power of financial freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a young age, we are often taught to sell our time in exchange for money through jobs or business ventures. While this is necessary for survival, it is not sustainable in the long run. Financial freedom is about breaking free from this cycle and earning money passively, through wise investments and saving habits.

By learning how to spend and invest wisely from an early age, we can set ourselves up for a financially secure future. Imagine being able to save just Rs 20,000 a month and investing it wisely for 20 years . The power of compounding will work its magic, and you will soon be earning Rs 2 lakh per month without having to lift a finger after 20 years , regular income , that's called planning , wise investment.

Financial freedom is about making smart choices with our money, rather than emotional buying and selling . It is about having the discipline to save and invest for the long term, rather than seeking short-term gains through aggressive trading. It is about having the patience to let our money grow, rather than constantly chasing the next big thing.

Read Also Financial Fix | Should You Invest in Real Estate in Kashmir? Financial Fix | Islamic Investing: Treading Diligently

In a world where financial education is often lacking, it is up to us to take control of our financial futures. By starting early and making smart choices with our money, we can build a solid foundation for financial freedom. The power to live the life of our dreams lies in our hands – all we have to do is take the first step towards financial freedom.

Irshad Mushtaq is an entrepreneur, business partner at Sharekhan, and author. Email [email protected] .