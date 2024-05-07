Training Held To Support Preparation Of Biennial Transparency Report On Climate Change Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 6-7, 2024, within the framework of Azerbaijan'spresidency of COP29, experts of the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC) prepared the Biennial Transparency Report(BTR), which is the main component of the Enhanced TransparencyFramework (ETF) in accordance with the Paris Agreement. trainingwas conducted with the participation of relevant state institutionsfor the purpose of support.

According to Azernews , Deputy Minister ofForeign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, COP29 ChiefNegotiator Yalchin Rafiyev spoke at the opening ceremony of theevent and emphasized that the presentation of the BTRs of the partystates, including Azerbaijan, is one of the priority directions ofthe COP29 presidency. In this regard, he called on the relevantstate institutions of our country to contribute to the preparationof Azerbaijan's BTR as soon as possible.

During the two-day training, the representatives of the UNFCCCsecretariat informed the participants about the main elements ofthe ETF, modalities, procedures, and guidelines in this field, aswell as the use of new electronic software in the process ofpreparation of BTRs.