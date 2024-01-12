Azerbaijani Writer's Play Included In Shortlist Of Int'l Competition Of Contemporary Drama

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Writer Ismail Iman's play "Dear Dad" is included in the
shortlist of the 7th Independent International Competition of
Contemporary Drama-Initial Event - 21st Century in Russia.
The work was included in the shortlist of the competition in the
XXI Century category. The winners of the 2023 competition will be
announced at the end of January this year, Azernews reports.
Note that anyone who loves theater and writes for the theater in
Russian, living in any corner of the world, could send their plays
to the competition.
Ismail Iman is a playwright, prose writer, screenwriter, author
of theatrical projects. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Theater
Workers Union.
Ismail Iman is the author of the plays "Gardens of Astara"," Big
in Japan", "After Bali", "Ten lobsters", etc.
