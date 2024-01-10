Nuristan Forest Fire Still Spreading, Claim Residents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ASDABAD (Pajhwok): A fire that broke out three days ago in a forest area in eastern Nuristan province has been controlled, an official said on Wednesday, but residents say the fire is stilling spreading.

Nuristan agriculture and livestock director Salman Aiman told Pajhwok the fire in Norgram district was doused in cooperation with the provincial administration and the people.

Also, the police headquarters said police personnel had reached the scene and the fire had now been completely controlled.

But local residents said the fire was still spreading.

A tribal elder, Inayat Rahman, told Pajhwok:“The fire in Mashpi forests gutted about 35 kilometers of forest. Some pedestrians had lit up a fire to warm themselves, but they did not put out the fire while leaving and the fire then spread in the forest”.

Another resident, Khiyal Mohammad, said many people had reached the area during the past two days and were busy extinguishing the blaze.

He feared the fire could spread to other areas if the government did not control it.

According to Nuristan Agriculture Department, the fire burnt about 175 350 acres of forests.

Similar fires had broken out before in the forests of Nuristan and Kunar provinces due to various factors, gutting large swathes of forests and pastures.

ma

Visits: 21